Gov. Walz reveals $5B spending plan for children, families

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has unveiled a wide-ranging $5.1 billion spending plan that would fund several programs intended to help schools, children and their families.(KBJR)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 8:22 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has unveiled a wide-ranging spending plan that would fund several programs intended to help schools, children and their families.

The spending plan announced Tuesday is the third of his four-part supplemental budget plan rollout and would cost $5.1 billion over three years.

It includes an expansion of access to child care and pre-K and free meals for students. Paid family and medical leave, sick and safe time off for workers and a 2% increase in per-pupil funding for schools were also part of the proposal.

Senate Republicans called Walz’s proposed package a “spending spree.”

