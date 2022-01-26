Gov. Walz reveals $5B spending plan for children, families
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 8:22 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has unveiled a wide-ranging spending plan that would fund several programs intended to help schools, children and their families.
The spending plan announced Tuesday is the third of his four-part supplemental budget plan rollout and would cost $5.1 billion over three years.
It includes an expansion of access to child care and pre-K and free meals for students. Paid family and medical leave, sick and safe time off for workers and a 2% increase in per-pupil funding for schools were also part of the proposal.
Senate Republicans called Walz’s proposed package a “spending spree.”
