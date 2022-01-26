Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

A healthy diet can boost your immune system

By CNN
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 1:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The best way to protect against COVID-19 is to get vaccinated and boosted, if eligible, but you may also help boost your immune system by feeding your body the right foods.

”Some of the obvious things that we always want to look at is antioxidants and phytonutrients, and we are going to get those from plant-based whole foods and foods that have a lot of color,” dietitian Kristin Kirkpatrick said.

Kirkpatrick says colorful foods have a lot of vitamins and minerals that may help arm your body.

She says vitamin C may help prevent or shorten infection and vitamin D may help support immune health.

”It’s also important to talk about things that make the immune system less likely to perform well,” Kirkpatrick said. “That is highly processed foods, fast foods, added sugars. Those all negatively impact gut health and negatively impact the immune system as well.”

She recommends switching to a diet that is primarily plant-based and consuming whole foods that keep your immune system strong.

Aside from diet, you can also help your immune system by getting enough sleep and staying active.

Kirkpatrick says getting enough probiotics, prebiotics and fiber is important and can lead to a healthy gut, which promotes immune health, too.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Darwin Silva
Former MAPS teacher speaks out after termination
FILE - Maya Goode, a COVID-19 technician, performs a test on Jessica Sanchez outside Asthenis...
New version of omicron reported, dubbed ‘stealth omicron’
The former Shopko building on Madison Avenue in Mankato, Minn., will soon be transformed into...
Former Shopko building to be future home of Pond on Madison
A woman has died after being found outside an Iowa assisted living facility in freezing...
Woman dies after being found in freezing weather outside Iowa assisted living facility
A sign at a Walmart store is pictured Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue...
Stranger at Walmart offered $500,000 for mother’s baby, police say

Latest News

Police say the 8-year-old girl was shot while walking with her mother when a gunman targeting...
Man, teen charged with murder in death of Chicago girl, 8
Hudsonville Ice Cream and Little Debbie are collaborating again to put a cold and creamy twist...
Little Debbie to launch snack cake-inspired ice cream flavors
FILE - Gov. Ned Lamont, left, talks with Jeanne Peters, 95, during a visit to The Reservoir...
Vaccine mandate to kick in for first wave of health workers
KEYC Weather
KEYC Wednesday Afternoon Weather Update
In this Sunday, April 11, 2021, file photo, Britain's Prince Andrew speaks. during a television...
Prince Andrew seeks jury trial if Giuffre suit not dismissed