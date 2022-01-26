Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Iowa man, outed by relative, faces US Capitol attack charges

A photo included in a federal complaint shows Kenneth Rader, of Sioux City, outside the U.S....
A photo included in a federal complaint shows Kenneth Rader, of Sioux City, outside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Rader has been charged with taking part in the insurrection that day.(Provided by U.S. District Court)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 5:28 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A northwest Iowa man was arrested and faces four federal charges in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol after a relative tipped off the FBI.

Court records say an FBI agent arrested Kenneth Rader on Jan. 20 in Sioux City. He is charged with knowingly entering a restricted building, two counts of disorderly and disruptive conduct and demonstrating in a Capitol building.

Omaha, Nebraska-based FBI Agent Michael Banfield said in an affidavit that the agency received a tip on Jan. 8 from a relative that Rader was involved in the breach of the Capitol. The tipster referred to Rader as “my radicalized family member” and indicated Rader had shared videos of himself on the Capitol grounds and inside the building and has verbally threatened former Vice President Mike Pence.

The FBI obtained access to Rader’s Facebook postings. The account posted a burning American flag on the date Joe Biden was declared the winner of the presidential election and later posted references to the Great Awakening, conspiracy theory terminology used by QAnon followers.

In court documents, Banfield says surveillance video shows Rader entered the Capitol through the Senate wing door, stood near the entrance, walked near a broken window, appeared to speak with several unidentified males, then exited through the same door he used to enter. He was inside the building for about three minutes. Photos show him wearing a hooded sweatshirt with “Trump 2020″ on the front.

A public defender obtained to represent Rader did not immediately respond to a message.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Darwin Silva
Former MAPS teacher speaks out after termination
FILE - Maya Goode, a COVID-19 technician, performs a test on Jessica Sanchez outside Asthenis...
New version of omicron reported, dubbed ‘stealth omicron’
The former Shopko building on Madison Avenue in Mankato, Minn., will soon be transformed into...
Former Shopko building to be future home of Pond on Madison
A woman has died after being found outside an Iowa assisted living facility in freezing...
Woman dies after being found in freezing weather outside Iowa assisted living facility
A sign at a Walmart store is pictured Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue...
Stranger at Walmart offered $500,000 for mother’s baby, police say

Latest News

Twin Metals Mining
Biden cancels lease renewals for proposed Minnesota mine
Michelle Matthews, an educator at Prairie Winds Middle School, speaks during an interview with...
Golden Apple awarded to Prairie Winds Middle School teacher
FILE — Maple River's Zach Herrmann is pictured on the court in this undated KEYC file photo.
Prep Athlete: Zach Herrmann doing it all for the state-ranked Eagles
FILE — Sleepy Eye St. Mary's guard Madison Mathiowetz (3) dribbles the ball at in this undated...
Minnesota Girls’ High School Basketball Rankings