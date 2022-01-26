Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Little Debbie to launch snack cake-inspired ice cream flavors

Hudsonville Ice Cream and Little Debbie are collaborating again to put a cold and creamy twist...
Hudsonville Ice Cream and Little Debbie are collaborating again to put a cold and creamy twist on classic snack cakes, this time with seven new ice cream flavors.(Hand-out | Hudsonville Ice Cream)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 3:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Move over chocolate chip cookie dough – we’re making room for Nutty Bar ice cream!

Little Debbie and Hudsonville Ice Cream are teaming up to put a cold and creamy twist on the classic snack-time treats.

Seven new snack cake-inspired ice cream flavors will debut at Walmart stores on Feb. 1.

They include:

  • Oatmeal Creme Pies
  • Cosmic Brownies
  • Zebra Cakes
  • Honey Buns
  • Strawberry Shortcake Rolls
  • Swiss Rolls
  • Nutty Bars

The new flavors come on the heels of the recently introduced Christmas Tree Cakes ice cream that became a hit for the holiday season.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Darwin Silva
Former MAPS teacher speaks out after termination
FILE - Maya Goode, a COVID-19 technician, performs a test on Jessica Sanchez outside Asthenis...
New version of omicron reported, dubbed ‘stealth omicron’
The former Shopko building on Madison Avenue in Mankato, Minn., will soon be transformed into...
Former Shopko building to be future home of Pond on Madison
A woman has died after being found outside an Iowa assisted living facility in freezing...
Woman dies after being found in freezing weather outside Iowa assisted living facility
A sign at a Walmart store is pictured Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue...
Stranger at Walmart offered $500,000 for mother’s baby, police say

Latest News

South Dakota State Penitentiary Warden Darin Young and Corrections Secretary Mike Leidholt have...
Noem places two top corrections officials on leave after I-Team investigation
Federal Reserve signals an interest rate hike by mid-March.
Fed: Powell speaks amid market turmoil
25 counties set to lose access to 211, providers asking for money to help cover other counties
This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on...
Firefighter says she urged officers to let her help Floyd
FILE - A sign marks an entrance to a Moderna building in Cambridge, Mass., on Monday, May 18,...
Moderna begins testing omicron-matched COVID shots in adults