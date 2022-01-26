Mankato science teacher taking trip to Antarctica

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Julia Battern will soon trade her teacher’s badge for a passport to embark on a once-in-a-lifetime trip to Antarctica.

Battern said, “We’ve got one life and we just have to make the most of it, and anytime you have the chance to do something wild and crazy, you have to go for it.”

The Mankato East High School science instructor will go on the 11-day excursion in early March.

It’s made possible by the 2041 Foundation.

Founder Robert Swan stated, “Our mission is to try and make sure that we leave Antarctica the only place in the world that all of us own as a natural reserve, land for science and peace forever.”

Battern’s trip is sponsored by Onward Energy, an independent power producer, which extended the opportunity to Mankato-area educators in September.

Battern was chosen out of 21 applicants.

She’ll be joined on the expedition by Michael Innes, Onward Energy Mankato’s Operations and Maintenance Manager.

Innes mentioned, “I didn’t think I was going to get it, and when they had selected me, I was very much awestruck.”

On March 17, they will fly to Argentina before setting sail for the South Pole.

Their ship, called the Ocean Victory, will travel down the Drake Passage before arriving at the continent. It will also serve as the traveler’s basecamp.

Battern added, “All the food, all of our things will-- the ship is like our base camp, and when we are on Antarctica or near Antarctica, we’ll take those little Zodiac boats to the continent for our other programming.”

Swan stated, “Antarctica is suffering from climate change. We see it, we witness that, we see the icebergs breaking off, and then in the evening, we all get together onboard our ship and have seminars, discussions, workshops, sustainability.”

Battern said the trip comes at an important time, when the district is rewriting its science courses.

“There’s a lot of room for improvement with the way we educate our students about their place in the world and their place on the planet and understanding the natural world and how we can be living more sustainably in it,” Battern stated.

Innes hopes to learn more about climate change and sustainability efforts.

Innes said, “I hope to be able to collaborate with all of these amazing people that are going to be on this journey with us and be able to learn from them and impart some knowledge that I’ve learned over the years being in the power industry and what we’re trying to do to be more environmentally friendly.”

