Minnesota Boys’ High School Basketball Rankings
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 5:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) — The Minnesota boys high school basketball rankings, as provided by Minnesota Basketball News, a statewide basketball publication.
CLASS 4A
- 1. Park Center 13-1
- 2. Shakopee 13-1
- 3. East Ridge 11-2
- 4. Minnetonka 11-2
- 5. Eastview 12-2
- 6. Hopkins 11-4
- 7. Eden Prairie 10-5
- 8. Wayzata 11-4
- 9. Owatonna 11-2
- 10. Osseo 10-5
CLASS 3A
- 1. Totino-Grace 11-3
- 2. Columbia Heights 13-0
- 3. South St. Paul 15-0
- 4. DeLaSalle 9-5
- 5. Princeton 13-1
- 6. Alexandria 11-3
- 7. Orono 8-4
- 8. North Branch 12-4
- 9. Austin 7-7
- 10. Mankato West 11-4
CLASS 2A
- 1. Minneapolis North 10-3
- 2. Caledonia 14-0
- 3. Morris Area-Chokio-Alberta 16-0
- 4. Minnehaha Academy 3-5
- 5. Lake City 10-5
- 6. Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 13-4
- 7. Maple River 13-2
- 8. Plainview-Elgin-Millville 12-0
- 9. Albany 13-2
- 10. Annandale 10-2
CLASS 1A
- 1. Hayfield 15-1
- 2. Cass Lake Bena 13-0
- 3. Martin County West 15-0
- 4. Ashby 11-1
- 5. New York Mills 13-1
- 6. Henning 13-1
- 7. Mankato Loyola 12-3
- 8. Rushford-Peterson 10-3
- 9. Sacred Heart 13-0
- 10. Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 14-2
