Minnesota Boys’ High School Basketball Rankings

Loyola's Lawson Godfrey (11) and Simon Morgan (4) run down the court during a game against Lake...
Loyola's Lawson Godfrey (11) and Simon Morgan (4) run down the court during a game against Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, in Mankato, Minn.(KEYC)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 5:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) — The Minnesota boys high school basketball rankings, as provided by Minnesota Basketball News, a statewide basketball publication.

CLASS 4A

  • 1. Park Center 13-1
  • 2. Shakopee 13-1
  • 3. East Ridge 11-2
  • 4. Minnetonka 11-2
  • 5. Eastview 12-2
  • 6. Hopkins 11-4
  • 7. Eden Prairie 10-5
  • 8. Wayzata 11-4
  • 9. Owatonna 11-2
  • 10. Osseo 10-5

CLASS 3A

  • 1. Totino-Grace 11-3
  • 2. Columbia Heights 13-0
  • 3. South St. Paul 15-0
  • 4. DeLaSalle 9-5
  • 5. Princeton 13-1
  • 6. Alexandria 11-3
  • 7. Orono 8-4
  • 8. North Branch 12-4
  • 9. Austin 7-7
  • 10. Mankato West 11-4

CLASS 2A

  • 1. Minneapolis North 10-3
  • 2. Caledonia 14-0
  • 3. Morris Area-Chokio-Alberta 16-0
  • 4. Minnehaha Academy 3-5
  • 5. Lake City 10-5
  • 6. Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 13-4
  • 7. Maple River 13-2
  • 8. Plainview-Elgin-Millville 12-0
  • 9. Albany 13-2
  • 10. Annandale 10-2

CLASS 1A

  • 1. Hayfield 15-1
  • 2. Cass Lake Bena 13-0
  • 3. Martin County West 15-0
  • 4. Ashby 11-1
  • 5. New York Mills 13-1
  • 6. Henning 13-1
  • 7. Mankato Loyola 12-3
  • 8. Rushford-Peterson 10-3
  • 9. Sacred Heart 13-0
  • 10. Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 14-2

