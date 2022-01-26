(AP) — The Minnesota boys high school basketball rankings, as provided by Minnesota Basketball News, a statewide basketball publication.

CLASS 4A

1. Park Center 13-1

2. Shakopee 13-1

3. East Ridge 11-2

4. Minnetonka 11-2

5. Eastview 12-2

6. Hopkins 11-4

7. Eden Prairie 10-5

8. Wayzata 11-4

9. Owatonna 11-2

10. Osseo 10-5

CLASS 3A

1. Totino-Grace 11-3

2. Columbia Heights 13-0

3. South St. Paul 15-0

4. DeLaSalle 9-5

5. Princeton 13-1

6. Alexandria 11-3

7. Orono 8-4

8. North Branch 12-4

9. Austin 7-7

10. Mankato West 11-4

CLASS 2A

1. Minneapolis North 10-3

2. Caledonia 14-0

3. Morris Area-Chokio-Alberta 16-0

4. Minnehaha Academy 3-5

5. Lake City 10-5

6. Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 13-4

7. Maple River 13-2

8. Plainview-Elgin-Millville 12-0

9. Albany 13-2

10. Annandale 10-2

CLASS 1A

1. Hayfield 15-1

2. Cass Lake Bena 13-0

3. Martin County West 15-0

4. Ashby 11-1

5. New York Mills 13-1

6. Henning 13-1

7. Mankato Loyola 12-3

8. Rushford-Peterson 10-3

9. Sacred Heart 13-0

10. Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 14-2

