Minnesota State Mankato hosts Community Engagement Fair

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota State University, Mankato hosted a Community Engagement Fair Tuesday.

The fair aims to connect students with nonprofit agencies in the Mankato area for volunteer opportunities and to introduce students to the greater Mankato community beyond campus.

Students could also participate in a “Goose Chase,” which is an online scavenger hunt that rewards students for interacting with each participating organization through prizes.

”We get so tunnel-visioned in what life is like when you’re on campus you think, your books, your classes, your homework, your group your friends, and sometimes you forget that there’s a whole world out there and sometimes just that time to go off campus, it’s a great opportunity to refresh, and to come back with a new spirit for hitting the books even better,” explained Karen Anderson, assistant director for community engagement at Minnesota State University, Mankato.

MSU hosts an outreach fair each semester, with the fall fair focusing on opportunities for students within the campus.

