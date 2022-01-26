Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Moderna begins testing omicron-matched COVID shots in adults

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 4:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Moderna has begun testing an omicron-specific COVID-19 booster in healthy adults.

The company announced Wednesday that the first participant had received a dose. Earlier this week, competitor Pfizer began a similar study of its own reformulated shots.

It’s not clear whether global health authorities will order a change to the vaccine recipe in the wake of the hugely contagious omicron variant. The original vaccines still offer good protection against death and severe illness. Studies in the U.S. and elsewhere show a booster dose strengthens that protection and improves the chances of avoiding even a milder infection.

Moderna pointed to a small study published in the New England Journal of Medicine on Wednesday that showed antibodies able to target omicron persisted for six months after a booster dose, although the levels were dropping.

Moderna’s new study will enroll about 600 people who already have received either two doses of the company’s original shots or two plus a booster dose. All the volunteers will receive a dose of the experimental omicron-matched version.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Darwin Silva
Former MAPS teacher speaks out after termination
FILE - Maya Goode, a COVID-19 technician, performs a test on Jessica Sanchez outside Asthenis...
New version of omicron reported, dubbed ‘stealth omicron’
The former Shopko building on Madison Avenue in Mankato, Minn., will soon be transformed into...
Former Shopko building to be future home of Pond on Madison
A woman has died after being found outside an Iowa assisted living facility in freezing...
Woman dies after being found in freezing weather outside Iowa assisted living facility
A sign at a Walmart store is pictured Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue...
Stranger at Walmart offered $500,000 for mother’s baby, police say

Latest News

FILE - Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks to lawmakers during a House Committee on...
Fed plans to raise rates as soon as March to cool inflation
FILE - In this April 23, 2021, file photo, Supreme Court Associate Justice Stephen Breyer sits...
Justice Breyer to retire, giving Biden first Supreme Court pick
Twin Metals Mining
Biden cancels lease renewals for proposed Minnesota mine
North Korea has upped its testing activity recently in an apparent effort to pressure the Biden...
North Korea fires projectile in 6th launch this month
Michelle Matthews, an educator at Prairie Winds Middle School, speaks during an interview with...
Golden Apple awarded to Prairie Winds Middle School teacher