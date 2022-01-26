Mozart Avenue house catches fire in Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - No injuries were reported from a house fire on Mozart Avenue in Mankato Tuesday.

Fire crews arrived around 10:30 a.m. to a home on Mozart Avenue, near the campus of Minnesota State University, Mankato.

The Mankato Department of Public Safety said the fire was contained to the exterior as firefighters were able to extinguish the fire before it spread.

No injuries were reported.

Public Safety officials estimated damages around $20,000.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

