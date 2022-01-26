MSU grant money to go to Ag education

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato State University Mankato and three nonprofit partners were awarded a nearly $225 thousand dollar grant.

It comes from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture. The funds will go toward increasing food, gardening and nutrition education for youth in underserved communities.

Over the next two years, MSU will collaborate with the Greater Minneapolis Council of Churches’ Minnesota Venture Farms; MY Place Mankato; and Model Citizen Farm located in Paynesville, MN, on a project called Ag in Action.

The partners will provide farm tours, summer gardening programs and work with college students to increase knowledge on career pathways, as well as connect with communities who may have limited exposure to agriculture.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.