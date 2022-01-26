Prep Athlete: Zach Herrmann doing it all for the state-ranked Eagles

MAPLETON, Minn. (KEYC) — The No. 7 Maple River boys’ basketball team boasts a 13-2 record this season thanks to a strong senior class.

One of the leaders of that group is Zach Herrmann, who’s our Scheels Prep Athlete of the Week.

Senior guard Zach Herrmann is just one piece of a talented and deep Eagles basketball team.

Herrmann sticks out whenever Maple River takes the floor, flying all over the place on offense and defense.

“I guess I would say the best strength Zach has is his versatility. He’s able to defend with the best of them, he can shoot the ball, he can score the ball, post up, run the floor, he can play open court, half-court game, and of course defensively, when he gets after it, he’s pretty good,” Maple River head coach Chad Ostermann stated.

Herrmann brings plenty of length to the perimeter, making it tough for teams to match up when the guard can pull up from anywhere on the court to knock down shots or opt to just drive to the hoop.

”I feel like I’ve really worked hard on my game outside of the season to become more of a guard. It’s really helped, working on my shot, working on my dribbling, everything,” said Herrmann.

“He’s just a gym rat, loves basketball, loves his teammates, been a great person to have around. Excelled in the weight room, excels basketball skills-wise, he’s really developed his game too to be one of our best guards now. A huge key to our success the last two years for sure,” Ostermann added.

While a 13-2 record is nice, Herrmann and the Eagles know Section 2AA will be wide open this season and there’s one goal, in particular, the guard would like to finish his high school career with.

“Probably a state championship, hopefully,” said Herrmann.

The senior’s leadership and versatility are why Zach Herrmann is our Scheels Prep Athlete of the Week.

