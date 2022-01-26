President Biden cancels renewal for mining operation near Boundary Waters

WASHINGTON (KEYC) - The Biden Administration announces it is canceling the lease for a mining operation near the Boundary Waters Canoe Area.

According to a Department of Interior report, Twin Metals Minnesota was “improperly granted” a renewal of two mineral leases in May of 2019.

The report says terms of the lease were customized specifically for Twin Metals, against standard procedure.

Activists against the Twin Metals mining operation are calling it a “major win for Boundary Waters protection”

