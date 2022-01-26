Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

RentHelpMN assistance program applications due Friday

By Marissa Voss
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 10:55 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - People who are behind on their rent or utilities have until the end of the week to apply for assistance from the RentHelpMN program. Applications must be submitted by Friday, Jan. 28, at 9 p.m.

The program was created to help Minnesota renters who are at risk of losing their housing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to RentHelpMN, the program has made 77,350 payments and delivered more than $349 million in assistance as of last week. They also have received 10,065 applications halfway through the first month of the year.

Click here to apply for funds or check the status of an application.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Darwin Silva
Former MAPS teacher speaks out after termination
The former Shopko building on Madison Avenue in Mankato, Minn., will soon be transformed into...
Former Shopko building to be future home of Pond on Madison
FILE - Maya Goode, a COVID-19 technician, performs a test on Jessica Sanchez outside Asthenis...
New version of omicron reported, dubbed ‘stealth omicron’
FILE - An unvaccinated Minnesota COVID-19 patient, Scott Quiner, 55, after being flown from...
COVID-19 patient at center of ventilator fight dies in Texas
A home in Milwaukee became a crime scene after six people were found dead.
Police: 6 found dead at Milwaukee home had gunshot wounds

Latest News

The Mankato West boys' basketball team took care of business against conference-foe Rochester...
Tuesday’s scores and highlights
Tuesday's scores and highlights
Julia Battern
Mankato science teacher taking trip to Antarctica
Mankato science teacher taking trip to Antarctica