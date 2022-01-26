Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Robbinsdale council member charged with DWI, fleeing

The mayor of Eagan is accused of driving drunk and crashing into a snowbank with a...
The mayor of Eagan is accused of driving drunk and crashing into a snowbank with a blood-alcohol level more than twice the legal limit.(KEYC News 12)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 7:51 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - A Robbinsdale City Council member has been charged with driving drunk the wrong way on a Hennepin County highway, causing a crash and then fleeing from police.

A criminal complaint says 38-year-old Tyler Kline was going the wrong way on Highway 100 in Brooklyn Center about 12:30 a.m. Monday when he caused a crash and fled.

Crystal police saw Kline re-enter Highway 100 and an officer tried to block his vehicle, but Kline drove around and fled. Officers eventually stopped Kline by driving a squad car into his vehicle.

The complaint says Kline refused to obey several orders to step out of his vehicle and was forcibly removed.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Darwin Silva
Former MAPS teacher speaks out after termination
FILE - Maya Goode, a COVID-19 technician, performs a test on Jessica Sanchez outside Asthenis...
New version of omicron reported, dubbed ‘stealth omicron’
The former Shopko building on Madison Avenue in Mankato, Minn., will soon be transformed into...
Former Shopko building to be future home of Pond on Madison
A woman has died after being found outside an Iowa assisted living facility in freezing...
Woman dies after being found in freezing weather outside Iowa assisted living facility
A sign at a Walmart store is pictured Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue...
Stranger at Walmart offered $500,000 for mother’s baby, police say

Latest News

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has unveiled a wide-ranging $5.1 billion spending plan that would fund...
Gov. Walz reveals $5B spending plan for children, families
MSU and three nonprofit partners were awarded a nearly $225,000 dollar grant from the U.S....
MSU grant money to go to Ag education
A big temperature swing today as temps go from -20 degrees to 20 degrees.
Joshua Eckl's Wednesday Forecast 1-26-22
The Mankato West boys' basketball team took care of business against conference-foe Rochester...
Tuesday’s scores and highlights