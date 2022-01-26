Vikings hire Kwesi Adofo-Mensah as new GM

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- It has been confirmed that Kwesi Adofo-Mensah has been hired for the Minnesota Vikings’ general manager job. He was the vice president of football operations for Cleveland.

ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter tweeted his confirmation, per source, Wednesday morning.

Vikings hired Browns’ VP of football operations Kwesi Adofo-Mensah as their general manager, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 26, 2022

Adofo-Mensah was in Minnesota for his second formal interview with the organization on Tuesday. This was his first in-person visit with the team.

According to NFL Network reporter Cameron Wolfe, the Vikings finalized a four year, $12 million deal to make Adofo-Mensah their new GM.

The Vikings targeted Adofo-Mensah and Kansas City executive director of player personnel Ryan Poles as their finalists.

Poles was hired on Tuesday as Chicago’s general manager. Adofo-Mensah also interviewed with the Bears.

The team is taking an innovative turn by bringing in an analytics expert from Cleveland’s front office who once worked on Wall Street.

The 40-year-old Adofo-Mensah replaces Rick Spielman, who was fired at the end of 2021 season after 16 years as the Vikings GM.

