Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Vikings hire Kwesi Adofo-Mensah as new GM

(MGN)
By Associated Press and KTTC Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 9:56 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- It has been confirmed that Kwesi Adofo-Mensah has been hired for the Minnesota Vikings’ general manager job. He was the vice president of football operations for Cleveland.

ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter tweeted his confirmation, per source, Wednesday morning.

Adofo-Mensah was in Minnesota for his second formal interview with the organization on Tuesday. This was his first in-person visit with the team.

According to NFL Network reporter Cameron Wolfe, the Vikings finalized a four year, $12 million deal to make Adofo-Mensah their new GM.

The Vikings targeted Adofo-Mensah and Kansas City executive director of player personnel Ryan Poles as their finalists.

Poles was hired on Tuesday as Chicago’s general manager. Adofo-Mensah also interviewed with the Bears.

The team is taking an innovative turn by bringing in an analytics expert from Cleveland’s front office who once worked on Wall Street.

The 40-year-old Adofo-Mensah replaces Rick Spielman, who was fired at the end of 2021 season after 16 years as the Vikings GM.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Darwin Silva
Former MAPS teacher speaks out after termination
FILE - Maya Goode, a COVID-19 technician, performs a test on Jessica Sanchez outside Asthenis...
New version of omicron reported, dubbed ‘stealth omicron’
The former Shopko building on Madison Avenue in Mankato, Minn., will soon be transformed into...
Former Shopko building to be future home of Pond on Madison
A woman has died after being found outside an Iowa assisted living facility in freezing...
Woman dies after being found in freezing weather outside Iowa assisted living facility
A sign at a Walmart store is pictured Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue...
Stranger at Walmart offered $500,000 for mother’s baby, police say

Latest News

KEYC News Now at Noon VOD
The Biden Administration announces it is canceling the lease for a Twin Metals Minnesota mining...
President Biden cancels renewal for mining operation near Boundary Waters
QOTD (Results)
MSU and three nonprofit partners were awarded a nearly $225,000 dollar grant from the U.S....
MSU grant money to go to Ag education