21 charged with trafficking drugs in northern Minnesota

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 7:34 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
DULUTH, Minn. (KEYC) - Authorities say 21 members of a drug-trafficking organization have been charged with transporting and distributing fentanyl and heroin in northern Minnesota.

Duluth police say that between June and December of 2021, traffickers brought large amounts of drugs from Illinois to midlevel dealers and consumers in Carlton and St. Louis counties.

Fourteen people have been arrested and warrants have been issued for seven more.

The Lake Superior Drug and Violent Crime Task Force discovered that traffickers last year transported and sold more than 10 pounds of heroin and fentanyl, which had a street value of $725,600, authorities said.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

