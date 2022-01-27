5G impact on Rochester International Airport flights

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Last week, several airlines across the country canceled or delayed flights. and it wasn’t due to staffing shortages or weather.

It was because of the United State’s rollout of 5G.

Last week, wireless companies Verizon and AT&T launched its newest 5G network, but both companies are temporarily limiting 5G use near airports. This is because some airlines are concerned 5G could interfere with its aircrafts.

5G could potentially interfere with the plane’s radar altimeter; which is a device pilot use to land.

“It’s an onboard piece of equipment that allows the pilots to monitor exactly what altitude their in and where they’re at in relative position to the ground,” RST executive director John Reed said.

5G and altimeters operate on the same frequency band, so it could lead to interference.

So. how has Rochester International Airport been impacted by the rollout?

“We didn’t experience any delays or diversions or anything here although it may have happened in other municipalities and cities across the U.S. But for us, with some good clear weather and the clearance of the aircraft that are utilized here for Delta, American and FedEx, it just came together and worked well,” Reed said.

While your phone may run a bit slower while at the airport, RST says it will continue to prioritize making it’s flight as safe as possible.

“The over abundance by our federal regulators, the FAA to ensure safety was paramount is apparent here. Actions were taken and an abundance of caution, and I think it was a good thing and at least locally we’ve moved beyond this, and aircrafts are still flying,” Reed said.

