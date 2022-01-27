Austin Packers girls basketball rank #1 in AAA

Austin, Minn. (KTTC) –The Austin Packers mesh well. The girls basketball team ranks #1 in AAA.

“It’s been unreal this year just the chemistry just all of us have,” Jr. Olivia Walsh said.

“We pass up a good shot for a great shot, and that’s what brings our success” Sr. Reana Schmitt said.

Led by head coach Eric Zoske, this team has five experienced starters, three being seniors. He says all are looking to play at the next level, none have signed just yet though.

For now, it’s about taking it one game at a time and just enjoying their time in high school.

“What I like best about this team is their desire to win, and get better at these drills. That spills over to the floor during the games, and they are just so competitive,” Zoske said.

“We’ve been playing together so long, it just helps us on the court,’ Walsh said.

For two in particular, the chemistry is in their DNA, literally. Twins Emma and Hope Dudycha have been starting since eighth grade.

“Can people tell you apart?”

“No, not at the start, but once they get to know us they can,” the two said.

Their teammates recognize what the two - not-so-secret weapons - bring to the table.

“It’s just crazy playing with them, they are such good shooters,” Walsh said.

“They bring everything to the table. You name it, they got it,” Schmitt said.

“Hope and Emma they are fantastic players. Emma broke the school record last year for three-point percentage with 49 percent, and right now Hope is beating that, so we will see if Hope can beat her for the record,” Zoske said.

The Austin Packers have a big game Friday against Mankato East.

“This is a special place. When it’s loud it’s rockin’. When it’s crowded it’s just so much fun. It’s just everything high school girls basketball should be,” he said.

