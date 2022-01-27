Charles City woman returns home six months after brain injury

CHARLES CITY, IA. (KTTC) – 19-year-old Carly Stevenson is considered a hometown warrior.

In July, she suffered a blood clot that resulted in anoxic brain injury.

“It was awful. It was nothing short of awful. We were told she wasn’t going to make it,” Carly’s mother Michelle Stevenson said.

“They wanted us to talk to organ donation because they said that Carly would never breathe on her own and that she would never be out of the hospital bed.”

However, Carly beat those odds and was welcomed home by family and friends on Wednesday afternoon.

“This is our first day of being home after, it was six months ago yesterday that Carly has had her incident. We were camping,” Michelle said.

Carly spent time at multiple medical facilities one of which was Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals in Omaha, Neb.

There she relearned how to walk and use her muscles.

“It’s been very surreal, to say the least. It’s been very draining mentality but it’s been great having the community backing us,” Carly’s brother Wyatt Stevenson said.

The day of Carly’s arrival home, she was presented with a free bedroom makeover. A non-profit organization called My Happy Place, does makeovers for children battling illnesses.

Carly’s room was based around her favorite color, purple.

“I always say, ‘I’m so sorry.’ That there’s the reason for this, but how happy we are that we get to add a little bit of sunshine to not only to the recipient, but you know you put a smile on the recipient’s face, you’re helping the whole family heel,” My Happy Place founder Lisa Tan said.

That healing process continues for the Stevenson family, but they’re happy to have Carly home.

“We’re still going through therapy, and she’s just getting better every day and she’s just amazing,” Michelle said.

Carly was supposed to be entering her freshman year at Wartburg College. She had a spot on the Track and field team.

Her mother says the family plans to bring her to a meet.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.