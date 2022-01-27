Eric Henderson loves the great depth on his SDSU men’s basketball team

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The South Dakota State men are unbeaten in Summit League play after a pair of road wins last weekend.

They are one of the top-scoring teams in the country and doing that without their leading scorer Noah Freidel who has been missing in action in recent weeks.

It speaks to the depth of this team that they’ve been able to maintain such a high level of play no matter who is on the court.

Eric Henderson says, ”Obviously I look at the numbers too and they’re very good and it has to do with how we’re sharing the basketball. Quite honestly we have multiple ways we can score. We have multiple guys that can score in different ways too. So I love our flexibility, I love our versatility. We just try to look at what we’re doing well, why we’re playing well offensively and what can we do a little bit better.”

The Jacks are home this Thursday against North Dakota and Saturday against NDSU.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.