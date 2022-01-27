Your Photos
Experts are bringing H.E.A.R.T. to Minnesota

By Carli Petrus
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 7:09 PM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) – Wednesday, Hormel Historic Home in Austin hosted an autism training for law enforcement. The goal of the program is to provide police officers and other first responders with knowledge and tools to build an overall positive relationship with people who have autism.

This is because, according to the National Center on Criminal Justice, people with developmental disorders are seven times more likely to encounter police. They are also twice as likely to be victims of a violent crime.

“People on the autism spectrum, especially if they’re approached suddenly or by surprise or unexpectedly, they may have behaviors that could be misunderstood or confusing,” said Community Autism Resource Specialist Mary Barinka.

National expert, licensed private investigator and author, Dennis Debbaudt, is bringing this idea of H.E.A.R.T., or Helping Enhance Autism Response Training, to communities across the nation.

“We may be planning for things that may not happen in our life time ever, but we still have a plan in place,” said Debbaudt.

This type of training is not currently required by Minnesota Law but the goal for many is to have it become part of our everyday lives, whether you are a police officer, parent, or even a community member.

“My deputies were here, my investigators were here. That means so so much to have you come and share that information,” said Mower County Sheriff Steve Sandvik.

It is important to note that for this type of training to be successful, it should extend beyond just law enforcement. That is why sessions are held specifically for parents, caregivers, teachers, and community members.

“You’ve got to have a safety plan in place,” Debbaudt said.

Autism training, specifically like this one for law enforcement, is not meant to single anyone out, but to make sure everyone can be protected and kept as safe as possible.

