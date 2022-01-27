Your Photos
Firefighter: Floyd ‘needed help and wasn’t getting it’

An off-duty firefighter recounted her frustration that George Floyd obviously “needed help and wasn’t getting it," as prosecutors continue to build their case against three fired Minneapolis police officers.(Hennepin County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 8:12 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - First it was a paramedic, testifying that the officers who restrained George Floyd didn’t call in critical information as his ambulance rushed to the scene where Floyd would soon be pronounced dead.

Then it was an off-duty firefighter, recounting her frustration that Floyd obviously “needed help and wasn’t getting it.”

Prosecutors building their case against three fired Minneapolis police officers of violating Floyd’s civil rights turned Wednesday to some key witnesses who testified earlier at Derek Chauvin’s state murder trial.

Prosecutors say the officers did nothing to stop Chauvin or to help Floyd, despite having basic medical training.

Testimony resumes Thursday.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

