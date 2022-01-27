Friday is deadline to apply for Minnesota rent help

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The deadline to file for rent help through Minnesota is Friday, January 28.

Minnesota Housing Commissioner Jennifer Ho said the program is running out of money and that’s the reason for the Friday deadlne.

The program started out with $450 million of federal money to distribute. As of Jan. 20, the program have provided $350 million to 46,000 households statewide.

To qualify, people need to be behind on their rent. The deadline applies to new applications and re-applications. To apply, an account needs to be created on the RentHelpMN website. Applications already submitted will be processed.

Ho said the program received more applications in Jan. than in Dec.

“This isn’t I’ve run out of funding, this is I don’t have enough funding to go into February,” Ho said. “So, we needed a deadline to put on applications. We will work through all the applications that have been submitted. There’s a lot of variables in terms of predicting how do we get exactly to that 450 million number. I can promise you, I am not going to hit it directly on the head because that feels impossible. What we were really trying to manage against was being over. "

Incomplete applications will be withdrawn. For questions, applicants can call 211, but Ho said to be prepared to wait on hold.

A pending application still provides eviction protection until June 1.

This deadline applies to the statewide program, there could be other resources available to those who need it in their respective counties, tribal government or community action programs.

