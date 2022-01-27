Mankato native, former Maverick to play for Team China at Winter Olympics

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Mankato native and former Minnesota State Maverick Rebekah Kolstad was named to Team China for the 2022 Winter Olympic Games.

Kolstad, a graduate of Mankato East High School, played for the Mavericks from 2017-19 after transferring from the University of North Dakota, where she played on the Fighting Hawks’ women’s hockey team from 2015-17.

As a Maverick, Kolstad tallied 24 points (13 goals, 11 assists) in 66 games. She finished her collegiate career with 37 points (19g/18a) in 139 games.

Kolstad turned professional after leaving Minnesota State when she signed with the Shenzhen KRS Vanke Rays in Eurasia’s Zhenskaya Hockey League. She scored eight goals and added five assists during the 2019-20 season.

The Mankato native will join Nina Tikkinen and Emilia (Andersson) Ramboldt as the only Minnesota State women’s hockey players to have played in the Winter Olympics. Tikkinen played for the Finland National Team in the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver and the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia. With Team Sweden, Ramboldt also skated in the 2010 and 2014 Winter Olympics, as well as the 2018 Winter Games held in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

China opens the Beijing Olympics with a premlinary-round contest against the Czech Republic Sunday, Feb. 3, at 8:10 a.m. local time. The 2022 Winter Olympics will be broadcast on KEYC NBC.

