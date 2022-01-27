Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Minnesota DFL to allow felons, non-US citizens to caucus

Minnesota DFL Party Logo
Minnesota DFL Party Logo(KTTC)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 7:59 AM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - The Minnesota DFL Party will allow people without the right to vote to participate in precinct caucuses, party officials said.

State Democratic Party Chairman Ken Martin said the move means that felons whose voting rights haven’t been fully restored and immigrants who aren’t U.S. citizens can attend the party meetings and become convention delegates.

Martin said the change was long overdue.

The change follows a state Court of Appeals opinion that said parties themselves can decide who participates in caucuses and conventions, even if those same people can’t vote in elections.

Minnesota Republican Party Chairman David Hann said voter eligibility is clearly defined in state law and the idea raises questions and concerns.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow covers homes and other buildings Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, in Mankato, Minn.
New businesses begin to set up shop in Mankato
Police are trying to identify a man, seen on surveillance video at a Des Moines, Iowa,...
Man sneaks into hospital and bottle feeds baby, police say
Darwin Silva
Former MAPS teacher speaks out after termination
Loyola's Lawson Godfrey (11) and Simon Morgan (4) run down the court during a game against Lake...
Minnesota Boys’ High School Basketball Rankings
FILE — Sleepy Eye St. Mary's guard Madison Mathiowetz (3) dribbles the ball at in this undated...
Minnesota Girls’ High School Basketball Rankings

Latest News

Biden administration cancels Twin Metals’ mineral leases
Biden administration cancels Twin Metals’ mineral leases
FILE - Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin pauses while speaking during a media briefing at the...
Austin orders more focus on limiting civilian casualties
President Joe Biden said on Thursday he will nominate the first Black woman to the Supreme...
Biden: Ready for ‘long overdue’ pick of Black female justice
FILE - Tourists visit the Supreme Court, January 2022, in Washington.
Democrats eye Supreme Court pick to revive 2022 prospects
Kristi Noem
Noem talks trans sports bill, abortion restrictions at legislative press conference