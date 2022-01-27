Minnesota DFL to allow felons, non-US citizens to caucus

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - The Minnesota DFL Party will allow people without the right to vote to participate in precinct caucuses, party officials said.

State Democratic Party Chairman Ken Martin said the move means that felons whose voting rights haven’t been fully restored and immigrants who aren’t U.S. citizens can attend the party meetings and become convention delegates.

Martin said the change was long overdue.

The change follows a state Court of Appeals opinion that said parties themselves can decide who participates in caucuses and conventions, even if those same people can’t vote in elections.

Minnesota Republican Party Chairman David Hann said voter eligibility is clearly defined in state law and the idea raises questions and concerns.

