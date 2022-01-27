Minnesota High School Boys’ Hockey Rankings
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 4:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) — The Associated Press poll for Minnesota boys’ high school hockey, provided by Let’s Play Hockey newspaper and the Minnesota Hockey Coaches Association:
BOYS CLASS AA (Record | Prv.)
- 1. Andover 15-2-1 | 1
- 2. Cretin-Derham 15-3-0 | 2
- 3. Hill-Murray 13-3-1 | 4
- 4. Ben-St. Margaret’s 12-4-0 | 5
- 5. Edina 12-5-0 | 6
- 6. Wayzata 11-5-1 | 12
- 7. Moorhead 15-5-0 | 8
- 8. Roseau 14-3-0 | 3
- 9. Grand Rapids 14-4-1 | 9
- 10. Lakeville South 13-3-0 | 10
- 11. Centennial 11-3-17
- 12. Maple Grove 11-5-1 | 11
- 13. Eden Prairie 10-7-0 | 14
- 14. Rogers 12-6-1 | 18
- 15. Chaska 11-5-1 | 17
- 16. Lakeville North 13-3-0 | 16
- 17. Rosemount 9-6-1 | 20
- 18. St. Thomas Academy 10-8-0 | 13
- 19. Stillwater 13-5-0 | 19
- 20. Blaine 10-4-3 | NR
Others receiving Votes: Academy of Holy Angels, Hastings, Eastview, Gentry Academy, Prior Lake, White Bear Lake, Minnetonka, Blake.
BOYS CLASS A (Record | Prv.)
- 1. Hermantown 16-1-0 | 1
- 2. Warroad 16-3-0 | 2
- 3. Mahtomedi 9-7-1 | 3
- 4. Minneapolis 12-3-1 | 6
- 5. Little Falls 17-1-0 | 3
- 6. Duluth Denfeld 13-5-0 | 4
- 7. Delano-Rockford 11-5-0 | 7
- 8. Fergus Falls 12-5-0 | 9
- 9. Detroit Lakes 11-4-0 | 10
- 10. Providence Academy 15-4-1 | 12
- 11. Alexandria 9-6-1 | 8
- 12. Simley 13-6-1 | 11
- 13. Chisago Lakes 12-3-1 | 17
- 14. Albert Lea 13-3-0 | 18
- 15. SW Chr-Richfield 9-7-1 | 16
- 16. Northfield 10-4-0 | NR
- 17. New Ulm 14-5-0 | NR
- 18. Mankato East/Loyola 11-6-0 | 19
- 19. Orono 9-9-1 | 15
- 20. Cambridge-Isanti 13-3-0 | 20
Other teams receiving votes: Monticello, Litchfield-Dassel-Cokato, Proctor, Wadena-Deer Creek, Thief River Falls, Rock Ridge, East Grand Forks, St. Cloud Cathedral, Red Lake Falls.
