Minnesota High School Boys’ Hockey Rankings

(AP) — The Associated Press poll for Minnesota boys’ high school hockey, provided by Let’s Play Hockey newspaper and the Minnesota Hockey Coaches Association:

BOYS CLASS AA (Record | Prv.)

1. Andover 15-2-1 | 1

2. Cretin-Derham 15-3-0 | 2

3. Hill-Murray 13-3-1 | 4

4. Ben-St. Margaret’s 12-4-0 | 5

5. Edina 12-5-0 | 6

6. Wayzata 11-5-1 | 12

7. Moorhead 15-5-0 | 8

8. Roseau 14-3-0 | 3

9. Grand Rapids 14-4-1 | 9

10. Lakeville South 13-3-0 | 10

11. Centennial 11-3-17

12. Maple Grove 11-5-1 | 11

13. Eden Prairie 10-7-0 | 14

14. Rogers 12-6-1 | 18

15. Chaska 11-5-1 | 17

16. Lakeville North 13-3-0 | 16

17. Rosemount 9-6-1 | 20

18. St. Thomas Academy 10-8-0 | 13

19. Stillwater 13-5-0 | 19

20. Blaine 10-4-3 | NR

Others receiving Votes: Academy of Holy Angels, Hastings, Eastview, Gentry Academy, Prior Lake, White Bear Lake, Minnetonka, Blake.

BOYS CLASS A (Record | Prv.)

1. Hermantown 16-1-0 | 1

2. Warroad 16-3-0 | 2

3. Mahtomedi 9-7-1 | 3

4. Minneapolis 12-3-1 | 6

5. Little Falls 17-1-0 | 3

6. Duluth Denfeld 13-5-0 | 4

7. Delano-Rockford 11-5-0 | 7

8. Fergus Falls 12-5-0 | 9

9. Detroit Lakes 11-4-0 | 10

10. Providence Academy 15-4-1 | 12

11. Alexandria 9-6-1 | 8

12. Simley 13-6-1 | 11

13. Chisago Lakes 12-3-1 | 17

14. Albert Lea 13-3-0 | 18

15. SW Chr-Richfield 9-7-1 | 16

16. Northfield 10-4-0 | NR

17. New Ulm 14-5-0 | NR

18. Mankato East/Loyola 11-6-0 | 19

19. Orono 9-9-1 | 15

20. Cambridge-Isanti 13-3-0 | 20

Other teams receiving votes: Monticello, Litchfield-Dassel-Cokato, Proctor, Wadena-Deer Creek, Thief River Falls, Rock Ridge, East Grand Forks, St. Cloud Cathedral, Red Lake Falls.

