Minnesota High School Girls’ Hockey Rankings

(AP) — The Associated Press polls for Minnesota girls’ high school hockey, provided by Let’s Play Hockey newspaper.

CLASS AA (Record | Prv.)

1. Andover 20-0-0 | 1

2. Edina 19-2-0 | 2

3. Minnetonka 17-4-0 | 4

4. Holy Family 17-3-1 | 5

5. Maple Grove 15-5-2 | 6

6. Lakeville South 19-2-0 | 3

7. Ben. St. Margaret’s 13-5-1 | 8

8. Rogers 15-4-2 | 7

9. Wayzata 14-7-1 | 9

10. Rosemount 15-4-0 | 10

11. Hill-Murray 13-8-0 | 11

12. Gentry Academy 14-6-0 | 14

13. Cretin-Derham Hall 14-6-2 | 12

14. Blake 9-9-0 | 13

15. Roseville Area 14-7-2 | 15

16. N. Wright County 14-7-1 | 17

17. Centennial/Spring Lake Park 18-8-1 | 16

18. Stillwater 12-7-2 | NR

19. Northfiled 12-4-3 | NR

20. Moorhead 14-8-0 | NR

Others Receiving Votes: Elk River-Zimmerman, Eastview, Grand Rapids/Greenway, Brainerd/Little Falls, Shakopee, Blaine, Lakeville North, Eastview, Alexandria, Woodbury, Burnsville.

CLASS A (Record | Prv.)

1. Warroad 16-2-1 | 1

2. Orono 17-2-0 | 2

3. Proctor Hermantown 14-6-1 | 3

4. Academy of Holy Angels 17-4-2 | 5

5. Mound Westonka 16-6-0 | 4

6. Simley 17-4-2 | 6

7. Fergus Falls 15-3-2 | 7

8. Duluth Marshall 12-4-0 | 8

9. Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 14-6-1 | 10

10. Moose Lake Area 15-5-1 | 11

11. South St. Paul 12-10-1 | 12

12. Chisago Lakes Area 11-10-1 | 14

13. New Ulm 18-3-0 | 13

14. Luverne 20-3-0 | 9

15. Delano-Rockford 11-8-1 | 17

16. Minnehaha United 14-6-0 | 15

17. Two Rivers-St. Paul 11-11-0 | 16

18. Mankato East/Loyola 16-5-0 | 18

19. River Lakes 13-9-0 | 19

20. Crookston 11-5-1 | 20

Others Receiving Votes: Litchfield-Dassel-Cokato, Faribault, Minneapolis, Mahtomedi, Willmar, East Grand Forks.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.