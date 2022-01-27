Minnesota High School Girls’ Hockey Rankings
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 4:31 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
(AP) — The Associated Press polls for Minnesota girls’ high school hockey, provided by Let’s Play Hockey newspaper.
CLASS AA (Record | Prv.)
- 1. Andover 20-0-0 | 1
- 2. Edina 19-2-0 | 2
- 3. Minnetonka 17-4-0 | 4
- 4. Holy Family 17-3-1 | 5
- 5. Maple Grove 15-5-2 | 6
- 6. Lakeville South 19-2-0 | 3
- 7. Ben. St. Margaret’s 13-5-1 | 8
- 8. Rogers 15-4-2 | 7
- 9. Wayzata 14-7-1 | 9
- 10. Rosemount 15-4-0 | 10
- 11. Hill-Murray 13-8-0 | 11
- 12. Gentry Academy 14-6-0 | 14
- 13. Cretin-Derham Hall 14-6-2 | 12
- 14. Blake 9-9-0 | 13
- 15. Roseville Area 14-7-2 | 15
- 16. N. Wright County 14-7-1 | 17
- 17. Centennial/Spring Lake Park 18-8-1 | 16
- 18. Stillwater 12-7-2 | NR
- 19. Northfiled 12-4-3 | NR
- 20. Moorhead 14-8-0 | NR
Others Receiving Votes: Elk River-Zimmerman, Eastview, Grand Rapids/Greenway, Brainerd/Little Falls, Shakopee, Blaine, Lakeville North, Eastview, Alexandria, Woodbury, Burnsville.
CLASS A (Record | Prv.)
- 1. Warroad 16-2-1 | 1
- 2. Orono 17-2-0 | 2
- 3. Proctor Hermantown 14-6-1 | 3
- 4. Academy of Holy Angels 17-4-2 | 5
- 5. Mound Westonka 16-6-0 | 4
- 6. Simley 17-4-2 | 6
- 7. Fergus Falls 15-3-2 | 7
- 8. Duluth Marshall 12-4-0 | 8
- 9. Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 14-6-1 | 10
- 10. Moose Lake Area 15-5-1 | 11
- 11. South St. Paul 12-10-1 | 12
- 12. Chisago Lakes Area 11-10-1 | 14
- 13. New Ulm 18-3-0 | 13
- 14. Luverne 20-3-0 | 9
- 15. Delano-Rockford 11-8-1 | 17
- 16. Minnehaha United 14-6-0 | 15
- 17. Two Rivers-St. Paul 11-11-0 | 16
- 18. Mankato East/Loyola 16-5-0 | 18
- 19. River Lakes 13-9-0 | 19
- 20. Crookston 11-5-1 | 20
Others Receiving Votes: Litchfield-Dassel-Cokato, Faribault, Minneapolis, Mahtomedi, Willmar, East Grand Forks.
Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.