Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Minnesota High School Girls’ Hockey Rankings

Members of the Mankato East girls' hockey team celebrate after scoring a goal Thursday, Jan. 6,...
Members of the Mankato East girls' hockey team celebrate after scoring a goal Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, in Mankato, Minn.(KEYC)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 4:31 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) — The Associated Press polls for Minnesota girls’ high school hockey, provided by Let’s Play Hockey newspaper.

CLASS AA (Record | Prv.)

  • 1. Andover 20-0-0 | 1
  • 2. Edina 19-2-0 | 2
  • 3. Minnetonka 17-4-0 | 4
  • 4. Holy Family 17-3-1 | 5
  • 5. Maple Grove 15-5-2 | 6
  • 6. Lakeville South 19-2-0 | 3
  • 7. Ben. St. Margaret’s 13-5-1 | 8
  • 8. Rogers 15-4-2 | 7
  • 9. Wayzata 14-7-1 | 9
  • 10. Rosemount 15-4-0 | 10
  • 11. Hill-Murray 13-8-0 | 11
  • 12. Gentry Academy 14-6-0 | 14
  • 13. Cretin-Derham Hall 14-6-2 | 12
  • 14. Blake 9-9-0 | 13
  • 15. Roseville Area 14-7-2 | 15
  • 16. N. Wright County 14-7-1 | 17
  • 17. Centennial/Spring Lake Park 18-8-1 | 16
  • 18. Stillwater 12-7-2 | NR
  • 19. Northfiled 12-4-3 | NR
  • 20. Moorhead 14-8-0 | NR

Others Receiving Votes: Elk River-Zimmerman, Eastview, Grand Rapids/Greenway, Brainerd/Little Falls, Shakopee, Blaine, Lakeville North, Eastview, Alexandria, Woodbury, Burnsville.

CLASS A (Record | Prv.)

  • 1. Warroad 16-2-1 | 1
  • 2. Orono 17-2-0 | 2
  • 3. Proctor Hermantown 14-6-1 | 3
  • 4. Academy of Holy Angels 17-4-2 | 5
  • 5. Mound Westonka 16-6-0 | 4
  • 6. Simley 17-4-2 | 6
  • 7. Fergus Falls 15-3-2 | 7
  • 8. Duluth Marshall 12-4-0 | 8
  • 9. Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 14-6-1 | 10
  • 10. Moose Lake Area 15-5-1 | 11
  • 11. South St. Paul 12-10-1 | 12
  • 12. Chisago Lakes Area 11-10-1 | 14
  • 13. New Ulm 18-3-0 | 13
  • 14. Luverne 20-3-0 | 9
  • 15. Delano-Rockford 11-8-1 | 17
  • 16. Minnehaha United 14-6-0 | 15
  • 17. Two Rivers-St. Paul 11-11-0 | 16
  • 18. Mankato East/Loyola 16-5-0 | 18
  • 19. River Lakes 13-9-0 | 19
  • 20. Crookston 11-5-1 | 20

Others Receiving Votes: Litchfield-Dassel-Cokato, Faribault, Minneapolis, Mahtomedi, Willmar, East Grand Forks.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow covers homes and other buildings Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, in Mankato, Minn.
New businesses begin to set up shop in Mankato
Police are trying to identify a man, seen on surveillance video at a Des Moines, Iowa,...
Man sneaks into hospital and bottle feeds baby, police say
Darwin Silva
Former MAPS teacher speaks out after termination
Loyola's Lawson Godfrey (11) and Simon Morgan (4) run down the court during a game against Lake...
Minnesota Boys’ High School Basketball Rankings
FILE — Sleepy Eye St. Mary's guard Madison Mathiowetz (3) dribbles the ball at in this undated...
Minnesota Girls’ High School Basketball Rankings

Latest News

Austin Packers girls basketball rank #1 in AAA
Austin Packers girls basketball rank #1 in AAA
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger enters the field before an NFL wild-card...
Steelers QB Roethlisberger retires at 39: Time to ‘hang up my cleats’
Minnesota High School Boys’ Hockey Rankings
FILE — Minnesota State's Rebekah Kolstad (22) skates with the puck against the Minnesota...
Mankato native, former Maverick to play for Team China at Winter Olympics