Minnesota and Iowa not getting hit by snowplow driver shortage

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester is not seeing any issues with their plowing unit being short-staffed.

“We’ve had some individuals retire lately, and there is a concern with getting qualified individuals to apply to the positions,” said Mike Burns, Rochester’s infrastructure maintenance manager.

MNDOT and the Iowa Department of Transportation both said the same; they were not being affected by staffing shortages.

“We’re not trying to blind ourselves to the fact that it’s happening elsewhere,” said MNDOT spokesperson Mike Dougherty. “We do put a lot of importance in our snow plowing efforts.”

“We still have enough full time seasonal staff that we use to cover down all of our snow runs,” said Iowa DOT Winter Operations Manager Craig Bargfrede.

This comes at a time where plow drivers are in high demand elsewhere, getting bonuses and raises in the process.

“That has become the expectation: as soon as it starts snowing, people expect those roads to be clear,” said Dougherty.

Some of the success has been attributed to the ability for a city like Rochester to expand its plow staff at a moment’s notice.

“We do have like a dozen individuals in the sewer department that help us out in the winter months to do snow removal,” said Burns.

Iowa gets help from agriculture and construction workers in their offseason.

“Then they move over and work for us in a seasonal capacity until the springtime,” said Bargfrede.

None are currently too concerned about the potential of staffing shortages in the future for snow plowing, however, they urged caution.

“We’re seeing a little bit higher retirement percentages now,” said Bargfrede.

“There is concern, you know, just through attrition, retirements,” said Dougherty.

“The hiring process is getting more of a challenge each year it seems, less and less qualified individuals to pick from,” said Burns.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.