Minnesota Nice Dog: Animal-friendly fashion launches in Duluth

Minnesota Nice Dog Company
Minnesota Nice Dog Company(KBJR)
By Joey Swanson
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 4:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DULUTH, MN. (CBS) - A local dog sitting company is expanding its operations to give back to the community.

Minnesota Nice Dog Company creates unique animal-themed shirts for owners to sport.

Different designs and expressions will be featured on the shirts every week.

A portion of the proceeds will be donated to a local animal support group.

This week’s shirt that supports Missing pets of the Northland says, “MINNESOTA Land of 10,000 Tails.”

Owner Kirstin Baumgarten says the idea blossomed from the Northland pets she sees, and the odd sayings that Minnesotans use.

“We were inspired by the pets we see every day. Duluth, Lake Superior, the trails we hike, the places we see, the people we see, the funny sayings you hear in Minnesota.”

Baumgarten plans to create hoodies, stickers and other products next.

Apparel can be purchased online or at select Duluth clothing stores.

