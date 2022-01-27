New facility aims to address childcare shortage in greater Mankato area

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Greater Mankato area is currently about 700 slots short of demand for childcare, leaving many families without a place to leave their children, according to North Mankato City Planner Matt Lossonde.

This problem is not exclusive to the Greater Mankato area. Just this week, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announced an allocation for early childcare in his new budget proposal.

“Thousands of dollars in reductions of the opportunity to get high-quality childcare just like you saw down there. Every family deserves that opportunity,” Walz said.

The City of North Mankato has been gathering data and information to reapply for the Childcare Economic Development Grant through the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development. The City applied for the grant last year, but was denied due to a lack of hard data on the numbers, an obstacle the city is currently working to rectify.

The grant would give the City $300,000 to help expand existing facilities, adding more space, staff, and the ability to care for more children.

“I mean we want to support those businesses that have been trying hard to stay open who do want to expand and have been running successful businesses for the last few years and maybe want to take that next step from an in-home facility to a daycare center,” Lossonde said.

Generations Child and Memory Care is a multi-generational care center for both young children and elders that is set to open its doors this week, and officials say that it has already felt the need for care facilities in the community.

“We currently are filled in our infant room. I mean, that happened quickly, and we have it filled through all of 2023, actually. And then in the toddler room, we are over half full, same in the pre-K. Definitely see the need for infant care,” stated Morgan Haman, of Generations Child and Memory Care.

