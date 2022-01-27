Noem talks trans sports bill, abortion restrictions at legislative press conference

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In the Democratic/ Republican Legislative Leadership Conference held on Thursday morning, Gov. Kristi Noem comments on a variety of topics.

Noem talked about her bill prohibiting transgender girls from playing on women’s sports teams, reiterating her belief that the bill speaks to “fairness.” When asked what she would say to a trans person, she said “this bill references to biological sex.” Noem then went on to say that the population of trans youth in South Dakota is welcome to participate in other extra-curricular activities such as educational clubs and debates, where gender does not matter.

As for the stalled abortion restrictions, Noem says she still believes telemedicine is harmful to women and “will continue to push statutes to get it into state law.”

On Jan. 25, Noem posted the following tweet:

GOOD NEWS: All 6 state universities are now following the "Opportunity for All" plan put forward by the Board of Regents.



We eliminated diversity offices, which were focusing on leftist agendas. We replaced them with Opportunity Centers to help students succeed as individuals. — Governor Kristi Noem (@govkristinoem) January 25, 2022

A reporter from the University of South Dakota asked at the briefing what she meant in her second sentence. Noem replied saying she is not trying to dismantle the diversity centers, but she is trying to broaden diversity’s reach by saying “we are all equal” in the “Opportunity for All” centers.

Concerning the education system, Noem told reporters that she requested $30 million to support an educational program that would allow high school students to complete one year’s worth of college classes on cyber security. She also says students have the freedom to pray at any time at school.

With the Sunshine Initiative, she says she is trying to keep the public as informed as possible by posting everything online except personal information that she is not allowed to release.

Noem expresses her views on whether a business can require employees to be vaccinated saying businesses have “to give the medical and religious exemptions that have long been standard in the country and that are appropriate and that adds immunity to exemptions... It gives the employee an opportunity to have exemptions that will be talked about and debated through those committees.”

In regards to the Ravnsborg impeachment, Noem says she will stay silent until it process is over.

When asked about the 2020 presidential elections, Noem says she believes the election process was violated, and that “things happened that we would not consider fair.” However, she says no evidence would prove the election outcomes would have been different under different circumstances. She said that she does not deny that President Biden is the president.

As for the Custer State Park, Noem believes it should be “enjoyed by everyone.” A bill proposed by Noem to add campgrounds to the park is currently facing backlash at the legislature.

