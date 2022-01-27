Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

UMD men prepare for pivotal rematch with Western Michigan

UMD men's hockey coach
UMD men's hockey coach(KBJR)
By Matt Halverson
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 11:22 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3) - The UMD men’s hockey team has yet to sweep an NCHC opponent this season, but they’ve been able to come away from every series with at least three points.

They’re one of just two teams in the conference to come away from Lawson Arena in Kalamazoo, Michigan with points this season, splitting their series with the Broncos back in November.

UMD and Western Michigan will meet again this weekend for a huge NCHC series, with six points on the line that will set the table for the rest of the season. The fourth-place Bulldogs are just three points back of the Broncos, and six points back of first place.

“They’re a tough team in their building, so I’m glad that we went in there early and we know what to expect, and we got some points out of there because I thought it was a real good series and both games were good for us, and they scored late to win the first night, but then we came back with a really good effort, so we’ll see if they’re the same type of team here,” said head coach Scott Sandelin.

The NCHC also announced that UMD’s series against St. Cloud State has been rescheduled for a pair of Tuesdays in February.

Both of this weekend’s games between the seventh-ranked Bulldogs and third-ranked Broncos will be live on the My9 Sports Network.

Copyright 2022 CBS 3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow covers homes and other buildings Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, in Mankato, Minn.
New businesses begin to set up shop in Mankato
Police are trying to identify a man, seen on surveillance video at a Des Moines, Iowa,...
Man sneaks into hospital and bottle feeds baby, police say
Darwin Silva
Former MAPS teacher speaks out after termination
Loyola's Lawson Godfrey (11) and Simon Morgan (4) run down the court during a game against Lake...
Minnesota Boys’ High School Basketball Rankings
FILE — Sleepy Eye St. Mary's guard Madison Mathiowetz (3) dribbles the ball at in this undated...
Minnesota Girls’ High School Basketball Rankings

Latest News

Austin Packers girls basketball rank #1 in AAA
Austin Packers girls basketball rank #1 in AAA
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger enters the field before an NFL wild-card...
Steelers QB Roethlisberger retires at 39: Time to ‘hang up my cleats’
Members of the Mankato East girls' hockey team celebrate after scoring a goal Thursday, Jan. 6,...
Minnesota High School Girls’ Hockey Rankings
Minnesota High School Boys’ Hockey Rankings
FILE — Minnesota State's Rebekah Kolstad (22) skates with the puck against the Minnesota...
Mankato native, former Maverick to play for Team China at Winter Olympics