UMD men prepare for pivotal rematch with Western Michigan

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3) - The UMD men’s hockey team has yet to sweep an NCHC opponent this season, but they’ve been able to come away from every series with at least three points.

They’re one of just two teams in the conference to come away from Lawson Arena in Kalamazoo, Michigan with points this season, splitting their series with the Broncos back in November.

UMD and Western Michigan will meet again this weekend for a huge NCHC series, with six points on the line that will set the table for the rest of the season. The fourth-place Bulldogs are just three points back of the Broncos, and six points back of first place.

“They’re a tough team in their building, so I’m glad that we went in there early and we know what to expect, and we got some points out of there because I thought it was a real good series and both games were good for us, and they scored late to win the first night, but then we came back with a really good effort, so we’ll see if they’re the same type of team here,” said head coach Scott Sandelin.

The NCHC also announced that UMD’s series against St. Cloud State has been rescheduled for a pair of Tuesdays in February.

Updated look on our make-up series with @SCSUHUSKIES_MH pic.twitter.com/9kB2TBZYeN — UMD Men's Hockey (@UMDMensHockey) January 26, 2022

Both of this weekend’s games between the seventh-ranked Bulldogs and third-ranked Broncos will be live on the My9 Sports Network.

