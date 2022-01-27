Your Photos
UMD women carry confidence back home after split at Ohio State

Sophomore goaltender
Sophomore goaltender(KBJR)
By Matt Halverson
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 12:09 AM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3) - After a split series at then number two Ohio State, the UMD women’s hockey team is surging up in the latest USCHO poll.

The Bulldogs are up to number five, tying the highest mark they’ve been at all season. Sophomore goaltender Jojo Chobak saw her first full game action in relief of regular starter Emma Soderberg, who is preparing for the Beijing Winter Olympics with Team Sweden.

Chobak shut out the Buckeyes in the series opener, and posted a strong game the following night to earn her the WCHA goaltender of the Week award.

“To be able to perform well my first game, and everyone was so supportive, I had people reaching out to me and being like I’m so proud of you, great job and things like that, so it did give me a lot of confidence and I feel good about going into the next weekend,” said Chobak.

With just ten games left on their schedule, and only two against a ranked team, the Bulldogs are preparing for a strong postseason push in February.

“It’s not a can we do it, it’s a we can do it mentality, and that’s really exciting for us, last weekend was a real boost to our confidence going into Ohio State, they hadn’t lost at home,” said Maura Crowell.

UMD returns home this weekend for rematch with Minnesota State, who they split with earlier this season.

Copyright 2022 CBS 3. All rights reserved.

