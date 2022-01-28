Your Photos
2 found dead in Crystal home, police are investigating

FILE - Police are investigating the deaths of two people whose bodies were found in a home in a Minneapolis suburb.(WGCL)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 9:38 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CRYSTAL, Minn. (KEYC) - Police are investigating the deaths of two people whose bodies were found in a home in a Minneapolis suburb.

According to police, officers were called to a home in Crystal about 11:40 p.m. Thursday.

When they arrived, they found the bodies of a 62-year-old woman and a 73-year-old woman.

The investigation is continuing, but officials say it could be a murder-suicide case.

Police say they don’t believe there is any danger to the public, and they aren’t currently looking for anyone associated with the incident.

