2 found dead in Crystal home, police are investigating

CRYSTAL, Minn. (KEYC) - Police are investigating the deaths of two people whose bodies were found in a home in a Minneapolis suburb.

According to police, officers were called to a home in Crystal about 11:40 p.m. Thursday.

When they arrived, they found the bodies of a 62-year-old woman and a 73-year-old woman.

The investigation is continuing, but officials say it could be a murder-suicide case.

Police say they don’t believe there is any danger to the public, and they aren’t currently looking for anyone associated with the incident.

