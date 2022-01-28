Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

$7 billion surplus on agenda for Minnesota Legislature

The Minnesota Legislature will confront a $7.7 billion surplus when it convenes Monday, Jan. 31.
The Minnesota Legislature will confront a $7.7 billion surplus when it convenes Monday, Jan. 31.(MGN)
By Michael McShane
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 8:09 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Legislature is set to reconvene on Monday with several new pieces in place including leadership, money and districting.

In the Senate, there will be new leaders for both caucuses - Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Miller, and new Senate Minority Leader Melisa López Franzen.

With a record setting $7.7 billion dollar surplus, proposals are expected to be introduced on how to allocate the funds.

The discussions will include how much of the surplus to invest in new spending, how much to return through tax cuts, and how much to leave for next year’s Legislature.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow covers homes and other buildings Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, in Mankato, Minn.
New businesses begin to set up shop in Mankato
FILE — Local law enforcement agencies arrested a Fairmont man for drug possession on Thursday.
Fairmont man arrested, charged after drug bust
Authorities say 21 members of a drug-trafficking organization have been charged with...
21 charged with trafficking drugs in northern Minnesota
Darwin Silva
Former MAPS teacher speaks out after termination
Loyola's Lawson Godfrey (11) and Simon Morgan (4) run down the court during a game against Lake...
Minnesota Boys’ High School Basketball Rankings

Latest News

The Mankato Family YMCA has been selected by local Hy-Vee store leadership as the benefiting...
Mankato YMCA chosen for Hy-Vee’s February non-profit bag program
Agents of the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force uncovered more than 600 grams of meth in a...
Person in custody after Fairmont drug bust
Mild for our Saturday back to the teens with some clouds Sunday.
Joshua Eckl's Friday Morning Forecast 1-28-2022
On this day, seven astronauts perished when the Space Shuttle Challenger exploded over Kennedy...
36 years ago NASA lost 7 astronauts when Challenger exploded