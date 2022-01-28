$7 billion surplus on agenda for Minnesota Legislature

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Legislature is set to reconvene on Monday with several new pieces in place including leadership, money and districting.

In the Senate, there will be new leaders for both caucuses - Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Miller, and new Senate Minority Leader Melisa López Franzen.

With a record setting $7.7 billion dollar surplus, proposals are expected to be introduced on how to allocate the funds.

The discussions will include how much of the surplus to invest in new spending, how much to return through tax cuts, and how much to leave for next year’s Legislature.

