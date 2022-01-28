Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Baltimore firefighter hurt in fiery collapse released from hospital

Firefighters stand in a line near an ambulance after a firefighter who died while battling a...
Firefighters stand in a line near an ambulance after a firefighter who died while battling a two-alarm fire in a vacant rowhome was pulled from the collapsed building, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, in Baltimore.(AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 6:39 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BALTIMORE (AP) — Fire officials in Baltimore say a firefighter has been released from a hospital three days after surviving the collapse of a burning vacant home that killed three colleagues.

The Baltimore City Fire Department tweeted that EMT/Firefighter John McMaster was released from the University of Maryland Medical Center’s Shock Trauma Center on Thursday with photos of colleagues greeting McMaster.

Fire Chief Niles Ford says McMaster and three other firefighters were battling the rowhome blaze when the three-story building partially collapsed, trapping them.

Investigators are looking for the cause of a vacant rowhouse fire that killed three firefighters. (WBAL, BALTIMORE CITY FIRE DEPT, VIEWER VIDEO, CNN)

He says EMT/firefighter John McMaster was immediately pulled out and taken to a hospital.

Two other firefighters were pronounced dead at the hospital and another at the scene.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow covers homes and other buildings Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, in Mankato, Minn.
New businesses begin to set up shop in Mankato
Police are trying to identify a man, seen on surveillance video at a Des Moines, Iowa,...
Man sneaks into hospital and bottle feeds baby, police say
Darwin Silva
Former MAPS teacher speaks out after termination
Loyola's Lawson Godfrey (11) and Simon Morgan (4) run down the court during a game against Lake...
Minnesota Boys’ High School Basketball Rankings
FILE — Sleepy Eye St. Mary's guard Madison Mathiowetz (3) dribbles the ball at in this undated...
Minnesota Girls’ High School Basketball Rankings

Latest News

The classes are free and held at Christian Family Services on Good Counsel Road in Mankato
Christian Family Services seeing increasing attendance at Narcan training sessions
Christian Family Services seeing increasing attendance at Narcan training sessions
FILE — Local law enforcement agencies arrested a Fairmont man for drug possession on Thursday.
Fairmont man arrested, charged after drug bust
A letter to Russian president Vladimir Putin laid out concerns the U.S. and its allies have...
Biden says Russian invasion in Feb. ‘distinct possibility’