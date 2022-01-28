Your Photos
Christian Family Services seeing increasing attendance at Narcan training sessions

The classes are free and held at Christian Family Services on Good Counsel Road in Mankato
Organizers say more people are now signing up for these classes.
By Marissa Voss
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 6:14 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — They have three available sessions on the eighth, the fourteenth and the 28th.

Participants in the class learn statistics on the opioid epidemic, how to help someone overdosing or the signs of it and how to administer Narcan.

“I mean it is an amazing feeling being able to get the word out and getting naloxone out on the street. Hopefully giving a lot more people an opportunity to prevent an overdose, if that were to happen,” Christian Family Solutions Alcohol & Drug Counselor, Stephanie Jordan said.

