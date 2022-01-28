Community prepares for Anthony Ford Pond Hockey Classic

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Anthony Ford loved many things, but his greatest love required a sheet of ice, a puck and a stick.

“He was just a great, great fan of hockey and a great kid,” stated Larry Wild, chair of the Anthony Ford Pond Hockey Classic Committee.

Ford was diagnosed with a rare form of leukemia in 2004. He passed away just 18 months later in 2006 at the age of 9.

Ford’s parents, loved ones, friends and the hockey community now come together like clockwork on the last weekend of January to celebrate his legacy.

“It’s really something that pretty much anyone who has ever played youth hockey or high school hockey in this town. Pretty much considers this a reunion to come back,” Wild added.

A lot of preparation has gone into making this year’s classic a win.

Check out the story of Anthony and how the Classic came to be! If you haven’t gotten your team signed up, you have... Posted by Anthony Ford Pond Hockey on Sunday, January 23, 2022

“We are out here working on the rinks. We had a beautiful day last Tuesday, it was 40 degrees, and we got 10 rinks set up,” Wild said.

Over 18 adult teams are getting in on the action on Saturday and more than 34 youth teams are participating on Sunday.

Loads of work will be done over the jam-packed hockey weekend.

“We’ve got a need for scorekeepers, especially on Saturday, and then just kind of outside help, maybe shoveling rinks,” Wild said.

This tournament isn’t just a way to keep Anthony’s memory growing brighter, it’s a way to make sure he keeps impacting lives forever by donating all the proceeds to Therapeutic Advances in Childhood Leukemia.

“Just a super kid and obviously got to be very close friends with Maverick Hockey,” Wild added.

