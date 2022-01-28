Fairmont man arrested, charged after drug bust

FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) — Local law enforcement agencies arrested a Fairmont man for drug possession on Thursday.

The Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force said it executed a search warrant in Fairmont around 2 p.m. Thursday.

During the execution of the warrant, agents located and seized 608 grams, or about 1.3 pounds, of methamphetamine. Agents also located evidence of controlled substance sales, marijuana and THC-infused edibles.

Roger Clay, 68, of Fairmont, was arrested and is currently being held in the Martin County Jail. He is charged with first-degree controlled substance sales and first-degree controlled substance possession.

Clay was out on bail for the same charges in Nobles County following an arrest in August 2021.

