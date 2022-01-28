Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Family of 3 missing for 10 days found dead in vehicle

A missing Tennessee family of three was found dead in a vehicle on Wednesday. (Source: WSMV)
By Emily Van de Riet and Joseph Wenzel, Courtney Allen, Alex Heider
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 6:04 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRVIEW, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - A missing Tennessee family of three was found dead in a vehicle on Wednesday in a case that has left the community stumped.

The family was reported missing Jan. 16 and the bodies were discovered 10 days later, WSMV reports.

Tennessee Highway Patrol identified those in the vehicle as 39-year-old Jeremy Cook, 28-year-old Johanna Manor, and an unidentified 8-year-old.

The vehicle was discovered on Bradley Caldwell’s property, but he said he hadn’t noticed anything unusual. Caldwell said police found the car tucked back about 125 feet in the woods, leaving him with more questions than answers.

Detectives said they located the vehicle by tracking a cell phone signal, which pinged off a nearby tower. An officer drove by the area twice and didn’t see the car, but upon a third visit he discovered the vehicle.

“How long have they been back there?” Caldwell asked. “[Authorities] don’t know, and I don’t know either. The question is, how did they get there?”

There are still many questions like whether the car came off the highway bridge and if weather played a role. Tennessee Highway Patrol said it is still under investigation.

The family’s loved ones are devastated and asking for privacy. A GoFundMe page has been set up to support the family. To donate, click here.

Copyright 2022 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow covers homes and other buildings Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, in Mankato, Minn.
New businesses begin to set up shop in Mankato
Police are trying to identify a man, seen on surveillance video at a Des Moines, Iowa,...
Man sneaks into hospital and bottle feeds baby, police say
Darwin Silva
Former MAPS teacher speaks out after termination
Loyola's Lawson Godfrey (11) and Simon Morgan (4) run down the court during a game against Lake...
Minnesota Boys’ High School Basketball Rankings
FILE — Sleepy Eye St. Mary's guard Madison Mathiowetz (3) dribbles the ball at in this undated...
Minnesota Girls’ High School Basketball Rankings

Latest News

The classes are free and held at Christian Family Services on Good Counsel Road in Mankato
Christian Family Services seeing increasing attendance at Narcan training sessions
Christian Family Services seeing increasing attendance at Narcan training sessions
Firefighters stand in a line near an ambulance after a firefighter who died while battling a...
Baltimore firefighter hurt in fiery collapse released from hospital
FILE — Local law enforcement agencies arrested a Fairmont man for drug possession on Thursday.
Fairmont man arrested, charged after drug bust
A letter to Russian president Vladimir Putin laid out concerns the U.S. and its allies have...
Biden says Russian invasion in Feb. ‘distinct possibility’