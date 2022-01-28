Frozen Pants Challenge shedding light on homelessness in Mankato area

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — A pair of frozen pants is shedding light on the struggles of those who are homeless in our area.

The frozen clothing is on display in downtown Mankato, and its goal is to raise awareness and money for the people who are facing extreme risk when the temperatures are so frigid.

Century 21 Atwood is working with Connections Ministry, a local organization that offers shelter to individuals and their families.

FROZEN PANTS CHALLENGE! Like and SHARE this video post and I will personally donate $1 for each share to Connections... Posted by Candee Deichman, Century 21 Atwood on Wednesday, January 26, 2022

“This is such a great opportunity for people to help the homeless in Mankato. But all you have to do is like or share a post and somebody else will actually be donating the money on your behalf from that post,” Century 21 Atwood owner Matthew Atwood explained.

Century 21 realtor Candee Deichman is donating a dollar per like and share. If you want to be part of the Frozen Pants challenge, check out Connnections Ministry on Facebook.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.