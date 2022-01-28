Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Gov. Reynolds announces $38 million for water quality and infrastructure projects

Governor Kim Reynolds has announced $38 million in grants from the Water Infrastructure Fund...
Governor Kim Reynolds has announced $38 million in grants from the Water Infrastructure Fund (WIF) to create and improve water system infrastructure and dam mitigation efforts for safer water recreation.(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 2:47 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Governor Kim Reynolds has announced $38 million in grants from the Water Infrastructure Fund (WIF) to create and improve water system infrastructure and dam mitigation efforts for safer water recreation.

“Today’s significant announcement demonstrates our commitment to water quality in Iowa,” said Gov. Reynolds. “Our goal is to build and nurture our communities by investing in infrastructure that promotes healthy and welcoming areas to live, work, and raise a family.  Not only will these three grants enhance our state’s water infrastructure, but they will make significant contributions to economic development.”  

The grants would go to the following projects - Dyersville East Road Utilities Project, ICON Water Trails Project, and Lewis & Clark Regional Water System project.

The Dyersville East Road Utilities Project would be awarded $11 million for water distribution and wastewater collection infrastructure. It would serve approximately 114,000 Iowans and create roughly 350 jobs.

The ICON Water Trails Project in Des Moines would be awarded $15 million in order to mitigate the dam on Fleur Drive. It would remove safety hazards and lay the groundwork for a recreational destination in the area. It would create approximately 150 jobs and is expected to create more than $100 million in revenue.

The Lewis & Clark Regional Water System in northwest Iowa would be awarded $12 million to expand the water system. The investment would expand the system’s ability to provide an additional 15 million gallons of water per day to its member communities.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow covers homes and other buildings Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, in Mankato, Minn.
New businesses begin to set up shop in Mankato
FILE — Local law enforcement agencies arrested a Fairmont man for drug possession on Thursday.
Fairmont man arrested, charged after drug bust
Travis John Carlson, 38, right, and Tonia Lee Marsh, 41, left, both of St. Peter, were arrested...
St. Peter pair charged after attempting to steal Swan Lake Catholic Church bell
Authorities say 21 members of a drug-trafficking organization have been charged with...
21 charged with trafficking drugs in northern Minnesota
Darwin Silva
Former MAPS teacher speaks out after termination

Latest News

Valerie Weber
Minnesota State Mankato student sounds alarm after being left behind
Minnesota State Mankato student sounds alarm after being left behind
Iowa’s 83-73 loss to Purdue was a tale of two halves
Iowa’s 83-73 loss to Purdue was a tale of two halves
Iowa lawmaker goes viral for obscene gesture at rally in Des Moines
Iowa lawmaker goes viral for obscene gesture at rally in Des Moines
Iowa’s 83-73 loss to Purdue was a tale of two halves
Iowa’s 83-73 loss to Purdue was a tale of two halves