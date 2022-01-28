Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Here, kitty: Bidens welcome cat named Willow to White House

The White House has a new resident, Willow.
The White House has a new resident, Willow.(Source: @FLOTUS/Twitter)
By DARLENE SUPERVILLE
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 4:57 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden have finally added the long-promised cat to their pet family.

Her name is Willow, and she’s a 2-year-old, green-eyed, gray and white farm cat from Pennsylvania.

“Willow is settling into the White House with her favorite toys, treats, and plenty of room to smell and explore,” said Michael LaRosa, the first lady’s spokesperson.

Jill Biden had said after Joe Biden was elected in November 2020 that they would bring a kitty to the White House, but her arrival had been delayed. Last month, the White House said the cat would come in January.

FILE - President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden walk to board Marine One for his first...
FILE - President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden walk to board Marine One for his first international trip as President, on June 9, 2021, in Washington. The Bidens have gotten a cat, Willow.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

The first lady named Willow after her hometown of Willow Grove, Pennsylvania.

The short-haired tabby made quite an impression on Jill Biden after jumping up on stage and interrupting her remarks during a 2020 campaign stop in Pennsylvania, LaRosa said.

“Seeing their immediate bond, the owner of the farm knew that Willow belonged with Dr. Biden,” he said.

The White House hasn’t had a feline resident since India, President George W. Bush’s cat.

Willow joins Commander, a German shepherd puppy Joe Biden introduced in December as a birthday gift from the president’s brother James Biden and his wife, Sara.

The Bidens had two other German shepherds, Champ and Major, at the White House before Commander.

But Major, a 3-year-old rescue dog, started behaving aggressively after he arrived in January 2021, including a pair of biting incidents. The White House had said Major was still adjusting to his new home, and he was sent back to the Bidens’ Delaware home for training.

The Bidens, after consulting with dog trainers, animal behaviorists and veterinarians, decided to follow the experts’ collective recommendation and send Major to live in a quieter environment with family friends, LaRosa said last month.

Champ died in June at age 13.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow covers homes and other buildings Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, in Mankato, Minn.
New businesses begin to set up shop in Mankato
FILE — Local law enforcement agencies arrested a Fairmont man for drug possession on Thursday.
Fairmont man arrested, charged after drug bust
Authorities say 21 members of a drug-trafficking organization have been charged with...
21 charged with trafficking drugs in northern Minnesota
Darwin Silva
Former MAPS teacher speaks out after termination
Loyola's Lawson Godfrey (11) and Simon Morgan (4) run down the court during a game against Lake...
Minnesota Boys’ High School Basketball Rankings

Latest News

Many cite those historic driver shortages as one of the many reasons for product shortages and...
Truck drivers weigh in on supply chain issues and driver shortages
FILE- Kyle Rittenhouse looks back as attorneys discuss items in the motion for mistrial...
Judge to hear Rittenhouse request for gun used in shootings
Many cite those historic driver shortages as one of the many reasons for product shortages and...
Truck drivers weigh in on supply chain issues and driver shortages
A bridge collapsed in Pittsburgh Friday morning.
Pittsburgh bridge collapses
Brett Hankison, was not charged in Taylor’s shooting death. Instead, he will stand trial on...
Ex-cop’s trial for Taylor raid offers new chance for justice