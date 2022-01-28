La Crosse man dies in snowmobile accident Thursday
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 5:22 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
IRON COUNTY, WI-- A Wisconsin man is dead after crashing his snowmobile.
It happened Thursday evening around 10:45 p.m. on a trail between Gile and Hurley.
When dispatch received the report it was that the man was unresponsive.
Police believe the 55-year-old from La Crosse had gone off the trail and hit a tree.
The Iron County Coroner arrived at the scene and the man was pronounced dead.
Authorities say speed was likely a factor in the crash.
