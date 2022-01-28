La Crosse man dies in snowmobile accident Thursday

IRON COUNTY, WI-- A Wisconsin man is dead after crashing his snowmobile.

It happened Thursday evening around 10:45 p.m. on a trail between Gile and Hurley.

When dispatch received the report it was that the man was unresponsive.

Police believe the 55-year-old from La Crosse had gone off the trail and hit a tree.

The Iron County Coroner arrived at the scene and the man was pronounced dead.

Authorities say speed was likely a factor in the crash.

