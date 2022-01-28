Local political offices preparing for Minnesota Party Caucus Day

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - “So caucuses are going to allow those individuals to express those interests on those political activities related to candidates, any issues that are important to them. That’s when they start building their platforms so the parties know what issues are important to their members,” Blue Earth County Property and Environmental Resources Director, Michael Stalberger said.

Election season is gearing up in Blue Earth County with Minnesota Party Caucus Day on Tuesday, Feb. 1.

“Make it known that you want to be involved at a party level even as a volunteer. Someone who wants to put a lawn sign in their yard or write letters to the editor. Doing more than just showing up at the poll, but you’re showing up all year round,” Minnesota DFL chair, Dawn Campbell stated.

Caucuses aren’t an official way to vote, but they are meetings where parties can endorse candidates, select delegates and set goals and values.

“Trying to get new people involved and to realize that if we don’t stand up for ourselves and what those issues are then things will just happen to us. So, by getting involved and at least entering the conversation,” Blue Earth County Republicans chair, Yvonne Simon explained.

For the DFL, this year’s caucus on Tuesday will look different than in years past due to the pandemic.

“This county is deciding to opt into a more contactless caucus because normally we get together and there are hundreds of people that gather in a school sight,” Campbell said.

The DFL will have five volunteer-hosted sites for extra information and to pick up forms: Vernon Center City Hall, Maple River Jr./Sr. High School, Lake Crystal Elementary School, Maple River West and Mankato East High School.

Republicans will also have their caucus on Tuesday.

It will be located at Minnesota State University, Mankato campus in Armstrong Hall.

“The registration will start at six p.m. and the actual presentation will start at seven,” Simon said.

