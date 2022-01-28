Mankato YMCA chosen for Hy-Vee’s February non-profit program

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato Family YMCA has been selected by local Hy-Vee store leadership as the benefiting non-profit in the Hy-Vee Reusable Bag Program for the month of February.

The Hy-Vee Reusable Bag Program is a way for shoppers to give back to the local community and the environment as part of the regular shopping routine.

Every $2.50 reusable Red “My Heart” Bag bought sends a $1 donation to a non-profit local to the Hy-Vee in which it was purchased.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.