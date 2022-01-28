Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Mayo Clinic physician to lead US men’s ice hockey medical staff at Winter Olympics in Beijing

Dr. Stuart
Dr. Stuart(Mayo Clinic)
By Miranda Johnson
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 9:16 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A Mayo Clinic orthopedic surgeon will be returning as the team physician for the U.S. men’s ice hockey team at the Winter Olympics in Beijing being held February 3-20.

Michael J. Stuart, M.D. will oversee the medical care for all players and staff of Team USA. He will be working with USA Hockey athletic trainers, attend practices, team meetings, doping control testing and games to make sure the team is ready to compete amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Stuart will also work in the medical clinic of the U.S. Coalition for the Preventative of Illness and Injury in Sport to provide care to other Olympic athletes as needed.

“The health and safety of players and staff are always paramount, but even more so during the pandemic,” Dr. Stuart says. “We’re following all the COVID-19 precautions and requirements and are looking forward to getting on the ice.”

This will be Dr. Stuart’s fourth turn as team physician of the U.S. Olympic Games’ men’s ice hockey squad.

“It’s obviously an honor to represent our country. And it’s a special opportunity for me to be part of a team, We really do work very closely together. We help each other out. And so I interface on a daily basis, not only with the athletic trainers, but also with our equipment managers, our coaches and, of course, our players, as well as the entire USOPC medical team,” says Dr. Stuart.”

Dr. Stuart is the chief medical and safety officer for USA Hockey, member of the International Ice Hockey Federation’s medical committee and president of the Rochester Mustangs sled hockey team. He is also former co-director of Mayo Clinic Orthopedics and Sports Medicine.

The U.S. Olympic men’s ice hockey team opens play Feb. 10 against host China in the first preliminary round game.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow covers homes and other buildings Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, in Mankato, Minn.
New businesses begin to set up shop in Mankato
FILE — Local law enforcement agencies arrested a Fairmont man for drug possession on Thursday.
Fairmont man arrested, charged after drug bust
Authorities say 21 members of a drug-trafficking organization have been charged with...
21 charged with trafficking drugs in northern Minnesota
Darwin Silva
Former MAPS teacher speaks out after termination
FILE — Minnesota State's Rebekah Kolstad (22) skates with the puck against the Minnesota...
Quick Hits: Mankato native, former Maverick to play for Team China at Winter Olympics

Latest News

Artist rendering of splash pad that is set to be installed in North Mankato in the summer of...
Splash pad coming to North Mankato
The commander of the Minneapolis Police Department’s training division says officers are...
Prosecutors in Floyd killing probe use-of-force training
Artist rendering of splash pad that is set to be installed in North Mankato in the summer of...
Police seize large amount of drugs, pistol from Duluth home
A Dreamliner 787-10 arriving from Los Angeles pulls up to a gate at Newark Liberty...
FAA clears Verizon and AT&T to turn on more 5G cell towers
The incident ended on I-10 West near Acadian just after 4:00 a.m. Jan. 28.
Police: Patient steals ambulance, crashes into two police vehicles after chase