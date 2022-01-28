New Ulm defeats Luverne in Big South showdown
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 10:29 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The New Ulm Eagles (14-5) boys’ hockey team welcomed Luverne to town Thursday in a Big South Conference showdown.
New Ulm entered the match-up with a perfect 11-0 record in conference play, while the Cardinals were 8-1.
The Eagles went on to defeat Luverne 6-0, with Eagles goaltender Dawson Sellner earning his first shutout with 24 saves.
