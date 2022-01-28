Your Photos
Noem campaign says it raised $8.5 million last year

(Dakota News Now)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 4:38 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem reelection campaign says that she has raised $8.5 million in 2021.

She is touting a historical fundraising haul for a South Dakota gubernatorial candidate.

The Republican governor has $7.3 million on hand across multiple committees, according to her campaign.

Noem has created both a federal political action committee and an in-state reelection campaign account.

Recent financial filings for neither were available Friday.

Noem faces a primary challenge from state Rep. Steve Haugaard, a former House Speaker who is running to the right of Noem.

His recent financial filings were not yet available from the Secretary of State.

