Person in custody after Fairmont drug bust

Agents of the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force uncovered more than 600 grams of meth in a residence in Fairmont.(Pixabay.com | Pixabay.com)
By Michael McShane
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 6:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) - Agents of the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force uncover more than 600 grams of meth in a residence in Fairmont.

The task force executed the search warrant for the home at around 2 pm on Thursday.

Task force agents seized 608 grams of methamphetamine.

Roger Clay, 68, was arrested and taken to the Martin County Jail on charges of First Degree Controlled Substances Sales and Possession.

Clay was out on bail for the exact same charges out of Nobles County from an arrest, last August.

